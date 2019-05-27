Hyprop’s recovery to take a year

Chief investment officer Wilhelm Nauta said the group and its partners on the African continent, Attacq and Atterbury will sell their interests together in the next few months.

“This will decrease our loan-to-value and let us focus on investments which offer long-term returns to the fund,” he said.

Hyprop’s sub-Saharan African portfolio includes interests in Accra Mall, West Hills Mall and Achimota Retail Centre, all in Accra, Ghana; Kumasi City Mall in Kumasi, Ghana; Manda Hill Centre in Lusaka, Zambia, and Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, Nigeria. Its African exposure was valued at about R3.8bn at the end of December 2018.

“Getting African commercial real estate to work in a SA-listed fund is very difficult. There are cash flow issues which don’t work when you have to meet shareholders’ demands and pay out income on a regular basis,” Nauta said.

The retail focused real estate investment trust was trying to decrease its debt levels while trying to make profits in SA where disposable income growth is subdued, CEO Morne Wilken said.

Wilken has been in his role since the beginning of 2019.

Hyprop’s share price closed at R69.50 on Friday, down about 15% year to date. On a three-year basis it was down 43.6% from the R119.80 price it closed at on May 23 2016.

Moody’s Investor Service said in February that it was concerned that Hyprop would have to rely on external financing to cover its offshore debt related to its investments in southeastern Europe. Moody’s said the company’s loan-to-value (LTV) was sitting at 43%, which was concerning. But Hyprop’s FD Brett Till said according to his calculations, the LTV was 34%.

He said once Hyprop exited the rest of the continent, the LTV would drop 3% or 4%.