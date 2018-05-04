Companies / Property

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Tshwane must slash its property rates, says real-estate veteran

04 May 2018 - 05:30 Alistair Anderson
City of Tshwane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
City of Tshwane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Real-estate veteran Marc Wainer says the Tshwane municipality must slash its property rates to attract consistent development to the country’s capital city, Pretoria.

Pretoria and its surrounds have lagged nodes in Johannesburg in terms of large-scale commercial development for more than a decade.

But commercial opportunities are beginning to arise as the Tshwane municipality under DA mayor Solly Msimanga, who was elected in 2016, begins to team up with businesses more.

There was also more and cheaper vacant land available in Pretoria than in Johannesburg and new residential developments are beginning to create demand for offices and retail.

Wainer, who is executive chairman at Redefine Properties, spoke on the sidelines of the launch of Loftus Park, a new office and retail development located next to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Loftus Park was built by Abland, one of Redefine’s development partners. It was created to reinvigorate the vicinity around the stadium, which has lost popularity and has not been revamped in decades.

Redefine’s share of phase one and two of the development is worth R598m.

Wainer told Msimanga at the launch that Tshwane’s municipal rates were 30%-40% higher than those in other parts of Gauteng.

"Redefine has investments across Tshwane from Centurion to Soshanguve, but I really think it’s in the municipality’s interests to bring rates down.

"They need to find a way to attract other smaller commercial developers. This could include a rates holiday," he said.

Msimanga said even though Tshwane’s municipal rates were high, his team had taken steps to keep new increases low.

"I’ve inherited a mess and I’m trying to correct it.

"Tshwane’s rates increases have been the lowest of all the municipalities over the past two years," he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Investec Property Fund makes foray into Europe with R1bn buy

The Investec Property Fund will acquire a nearly 43%% interest in Europe portfolio of 22 logistics properties
Companies
1 day ago

MAS out to consolidate in Europe

JSE-listed real estate company to leverage its relationships with Romanian partners to penetrate central and eastern parts of region
Companies
2 days ago

Sirius Real Estate already up nearly 20% this year

Sirius, which owns German business parks, has just completed the sale of a park for €15.5m, which will be re-invested into its asset recycling ...
Companies
1 day ago

Growthpoint scores in Europe as portfolio tops R8bn

Local property investment company’s portfolio in central and eastern Europe rises to R8bn in just two years
Companies
4 days ago

Umhlanga offers retail developers big opportunities

Ken Reynolds says the wealthy residential, commercial and resort location is large enough to support Nedport’s R1bn mixed-use development Park ...
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Transnet chairwoman Linda Mabaso resigns
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Barclays decision threatens KPMG SA
Companies / Financial Services
3.
We are not firing KPMG as auditor … yet, Nedbank ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Focus shifts to Steinhoff Austria’s tenfold value ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Lewis to pay R5m fine on top of R68m in refunds, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.