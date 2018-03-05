Hyprop hailed for its positive results

Hyprop Investments continues to stand out as a property fund that rewards its investors in boom and bust times.

Analysts have lauded the group for its results for the six months to December, which were released on Friday.

Hyprop owns Gauteng shopping centres The Mall of Rosebank, Hyde Park Corner and Clearwater Mall, and Canal Walk in Cape Town, among others. The real estate investment trust declared a dividend of 376.3c per share for the reporting period, a rise of 8.3% on the corresponding period in 2016.

CEO Pieter Prinsloo said the company had also upgraded its dividend forecast for 2018, thanks to shrewd management strategies. He said some positive sentiment had returned to consumers and the company forecast dividend growth of between 8% and 10% for its full financial year to June.

Hyprop’s results were driven by a stable performance from South African shopping centres and a strengthening south-eastern European portfolio. Prior-year acquisitions in the region proved successful and the firm continued on the acquisition trail after the period ended.