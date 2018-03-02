Companies / Property

Hyprop raises dividend, despite dips in revenue and profit

02 March 2018 - 11:27 Staff Writer
Hyprop Investments CEO Pieter Prinsloo. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Hyprop Investments CEO Pieter Prinsloo. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Property group Hyprop declared a dividend of 376.3c per share for the six months ended December 2017, an increase of 8.3% on the corresponding period in 2016.

Revenue and profit came in slightly lower than in the corresponding period on 2016. Revenue fell to R1.54bn from R1.62bn a year earlier. After-tax profit dipped to R1.43bn from R1.55bn.

The group said on Friday its local shopping centres had achieved positive trading results, despite the difficult economic and political conditions in SA during the period, which had a negative effect on consumer confidence.

Like-for-like growth in distributable earnings (excluding properties sold) for the period was 2.1%.

Income was negatively affected by construction work at The Glen, Rosebank Mall and Canal Walk, and vacancies as a consequence of Stuttafords vacating Clearwater Mall, Rosebank Mall and Canal Walk in May 2017.

Hyprop’s vacancy rate fell to 1.6% at end-December, from 2.4% at end-June but was higher than 1.1% at end-December 2016.

In the African portfolio (in Nigeria, Zambia and Ghana), the vacancy rate was much higher, at 6.6% at end-December — up slightly from 6.5% at end-June.

Vacancies in the southeastern European portfolio, by contrast, were just 0.29%.

Hyprop’s southeastern European portfolio is held through its 60% stake in UK-listed Hystead.

The group’s distributable earnings "benefited from income received from the investments in southeastern Europe, particularly the new acquisitions in Skopje, Macedonia (November 2016) and in Sofia, Bulgaria (October 2017)," Hyprop said.

"The inclusion of distributable earnings from Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, Nigeria also contributed."

Hyprop expects dividend growth of between 8% and 10% for the year to end-June, an upward revision to the guidance provided in September 2017 of 7%-9%.

At 10.37am Hyprop’s share price was 0.19% lower at R109.30. It has fallen 6.8% in the year to date.

© Business Day

HOT PROPERTY: Tastefully remodelled Bishopscourt home

Reminiscent of the style of famed US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the property is set in a lush 2,308m² garden
News & Fox
23 hours ago

There goes the neighbourhood

The digital age has put an end to a life of isolation behind high suburban walls
Life
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Land-reform detail needed

The ANC has no proposals for how its limited form of expropriation will take place
Opinion
1 day ago

The SA-focused stocks offering the best recovery potential

The time seems ripe for bargain hunters to bulk up on property stocks as a number of counters now look cheap
Money & Investing
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘Unshackled’ Absa to reclaim its name
Companies / Financial Services
2.
AB InBev share price rallies on SAB tie-up, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
BTC Global said to have scammed more than 27,000 ...
Companies
4.
Steinhoff: mess began in central Europe
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Fears send Steinhoff shares close to record low
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.