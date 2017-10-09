New property marketplace aims to disrupt local residential property market

After 12 months of development and six months of beta testing, eazi.com – South Africa’s first property marketplace – officially launched on September 1 2017.

“Our primary goal is to make buying and selling your home easier while increasing the value of your investment,” CEO Shaun Minnie explains.

“The South African property landscape has fundamentally changed in the last few years,” says Minnie. “Information that used to be available only to estate agents is now available to buyers and sellers. In addition, technology is making the process much more efficient. We believe this must translate into tangible benefits for the transacting parties.”

What makes eazi.com different?