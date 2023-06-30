Companies / Mining

Q&A: It’s a long-term game, says Copper 360 CEO

Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space

30 June 2023 - 05:00 Andries Mahlangu

Copper 360 is one of just a handful of new listings on the JSE, bucking the trend of delisting by many small-cap companies for various reasons including poor share liquidity. The group, the only pure copper player on the JSE, has built a hydrometallurgical plant that extracts the metal from oxide resources in Nababeep and surroundings in the Northern Cape. Other group operations include a number of copper sulphide projects in varying stages of consideration. Business Day caught up with CEO Jan Nelson to discuss the company’s vision and an plans.

It has been a little over two months month since Copper 360 listed on the JSE. It’s been a pretty volatile ride so far, with your shares shooting up to R20 after making their debut at about R5 before coming back R3.90. What is your overall sense of the market’s reception?..

