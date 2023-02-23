Yes, it may entail some difficult changes, but the financial advantages of a one-car family can be profound
The small matter of R18 is the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
More and more listed companies are banning shareholders from speaking at their AGMs, insisting instead on text-based communication. It’s a slap in the face for engagement and corporate accountability
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
Jan Nelson, the former CEO of gold mining junior Pan African Resources, is about to wade back into the listed fray with copper processing and mining company Copper 360. This comes after a hiatus in his career that included running a surf shop and establishing a microbrewery in Paternoster. The mine has netted itself most of the copper prospect in the Northern Cape, a once storied region for the metal, and is set to debut on the JSE’s AltX at the end of the month. He spoke to the FM.
How did Copper 360 come about?..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE G SPOT
Striking copper fields in the Northern Cape
There’s money to be made in the Northern Cape — plenty of it — from the region’s historic copper fields, which is why Copper 360 is heading to the JSE
Jan Nelson, the former CEO of gold mining junior Pan African Resources, is about to wade back into the listed fray with copper processing and mining company Copper 360. This comes after a hiatus in his career that included running a surf shop and establishing a microbrewery in Paternoster. The mine has netted itself most of the copper prospect in the Northern Cape, a once storied region for the metal, and is set to debut on the JSE’s AltX at the end of the month. He spoke to the FM.
How did Copper 360 come about?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.