Nompumelelo Zikalala, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, has called for the iron ore export channel (IOEC), a 861km rail line that runs between mines in the Northern Cape and Saldanha in the Western Cape, to be opened for private-sector concessions or partnerships with Transnet.
Zikalala told Business Times on the sidelines of a Women's Day event by asset management firm Ninety One that her company was keen to engage with Transnet and the government to consider introducing concessions on the IOEC. ..
Open iron ore export channel to private sector, partnerships, says miner
Getting the channel to contractual capacity will benefit SA, says Kumba Iron Ore CEO Nompumelelo Zikalala
