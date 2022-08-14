×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Open iron ore export channel to private sector, partnerships, says miner

Getting the channel to contractual capacity will benefit SA, says Kumba Iron Ore CEO Nompumelelo Zikalala

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 10:35

Nompumelelo Zikalala, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, has called for the iron ore export channel (IOEC), a 861km rail line that runs between mines in the Northern Cape and Saldanha in the Western Cape, to be opened for private-sector concessions or partnerships with Transnet. 

Zikalala told Business Times on the sidelines of a Women's Day event by asset management firm Ninety One that her company was keen to engage with Transnet and the government to consider introducing concessions on the IOEC. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.