×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Sibanye-Stillwater begins wage talks at its platinum operations

BL Premium
28 August 2022 - 07:35

JSE and New York-listed precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater, whose SA gold mines were rocked by a three-month strike, flagged a risk of supply if employees embark on industrial action at its platinum operations.

 The group said on Thursday in its financial results for the six months to June 2022 that platinum group metal (PGM) supply from SA could be lower compared with the previous year partly due to the effect of prolonged power disruptions at Eskom...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.