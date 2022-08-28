In the months leading up to its demise, troubled medical scheme Health Squared blew millions of rands of members’ contributions on marketing campaigns, exorbitant trustee fees and other non-essential ...
People and skills are the sine qua non, says Altron’s Tim Ellis.
The pandemic has changed so much, not least the world of work, and companies need to ensure they are up to date with changes if they want to remain employers of choice.
JSE and New York-listed precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater, whose SA gold mines were rocked by a three-month strike, flagged a risk of supply if employees embark on industrial action at its platinum operations.
The group said on Thursday in its financial results for the six months to June 2022 that platinum group metal (PGM) supply from SA could be lower compared with the previous year partly due to the effect of prolonged power disruptions at Eskom...
Sibanye-Stillwater begins wage talks at its platinum operations
