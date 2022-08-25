×

Companies / Mining

Gold Fields increases dividend by almost half amid improved volumes and prices

The miner upped its interim dividend for the six months to end-June, with profits rising almost a third and debt falling by more than a fifth

25 August 2022 - 08:58 Karl Gernetzky

Gold Fields, one of the world’s largest gold miners, has increased its dividend by almost half for its six months to end-June, while also cutting debt by more than a fifth as it cashed in on higher prices and improved output.

Gold produced rose 8.8% to 1.2-million ounces in the six months to end-June, with attributable headline earnings rising 31% to $518m, (R8.7bn) amid a 3% rise in prices in dollars, 11% in rands...

