Gold Fields, one of the largest gold miners in the world, whose proposed $6.7bn (R103bn) acquisition of Canadian miner Yamana Gold has been poorly received by some investors, says it plans to beef up its dividend policy and will seek a listing in Canada after the acquisition.
The miner said on Monday that it was looking to increase its dividend payout policy to between 30% and 45% of normalised profit, from 20% to 35% previously, which would enhance the value of the transaction for shareholders and may win over some critics...
Gold Fields aims to win over shareholders with dividend policy sweetener
The producer says will seek a listing in Canada after the acquisition
