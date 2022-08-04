Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
The company has yet to acknowledge its role in SA’s state capture during the Zuma years
They will also have to pay a deposit to contest, and that amount will be decided by the IEC
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
The plant-based producer is embarking on a cost-cutting exercise
Access to trade, finance and investment will be curtailed and the ease of business will suffer
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Shops, billboards, TV screens hit by hostile message against US politician
Highly experienced flyhalf Pollard says SA must stay in fight until the final whistle to beat All Blacks in Mbombela on Saturday
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
Gold Fields, one of the world’s biggest gold miners, says it expects a bump in its profits for the first half of 2022 because of greater production volume and a higher gold price.
The miner, with operations in SA, West Africa, Australia and Peru, sees headline earnings per share (Heps) rising 24%-33% year on year to $0.56-$0.60 (R9.37-R10.04) for the six months to end-June. Its Heps increased ninefold from $0.05 in the same reporting period in 2019...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gold Fields expects headline earnings rise
Miner flags greater production volumes and higher gold price
Gold Fields, one of the world’s biggest gold miners, says it expects a bump in its profits for the first half of 2022 because of greater production volume and a higher gold price.
The miner, with operations in SA, West Africa, Australia and Peru, sees headline earnings per share (Heps) rising 24%-33% year on year to $0.56-$0.60 (R9.37-R10.04) for the six months to end-June. Its Heps increased ninefold from $0.05 in the same reporting period in 2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.