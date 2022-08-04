×

Gold Fields expects headline earnings rise

Miner flags greater production volumes and higher gold price

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 16:15 Nico Gous

Gold Fields, one of the world’s biggest gold miners, says it expects a bump in its profits for the first half of 2022 because of greater production volume and a higher gold price.

The miner, with operations in SA, West Africa, Australia and Peru, sees headline earnings per share (Heps) rising 24%-33% year on year to $0.56-$0.60 (R9.37-R10.04) for the six months to end-June. Its Heps increased ninefold from $0.05 in the same reporting period in 2019...

