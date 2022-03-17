Exxaro stymied by Transnet again as war-hit European buyers come knocking
The producer has lost R5bn of coal exports due to Transnet's rail woes
17 March 2022 - 19:52
Coal producer Exxaro has been getting plenty of enquiries from potential European buyers facing war-related supply shortages — but Transnet’s rail woes make it unlikely the miner will be able to take advantage.
Exxaro welcomed the sudden flow of enquiries, given that Europe had been cutting its dependence on coal for the past decade, Exxaro’s head of stakeholder affairs Mzila Mthenjane said on Thursday. “But Europe is 7,000km away and with the challenges on the railways, it’s frustrating.”..
