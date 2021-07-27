Companies / Mining MOGALAKWENA MINE Amplats explores community relocation Amplats plans to move 1,000 households at Skimming-Leruleng BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is about to embark on one of the riskiest aspects of mining in SA by relocating communities near its Mogalakwena mine as it prepares to launch an expansion at its most profitable asset.

Amplats, one of the world’s largest suppliers of platinum group metals (PGMs), is undertaking studies to expand the mine by up to 600,000oz of PGMs, taking it to nearly 2-million ounces a year...