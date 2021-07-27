Local players see opportunities in multinationals’ exit from coal
The disposal of SA coal assets by the major mining companies is not all bad news, producers say
27 July 2021 - 19:18
The exodus from SA coal by multinational companies will make way for new local mining powerhouses, the CEOs of SA’s largest mining companies have said.
Speaking at the Coal Industry Day on Tuesday, July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela, a listed coal company carved out of Anglo American in June, said the exit from thermal coal by major owners is a global trend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now