Local players see opportunities in multinationals' exit from coal The disposal of SA coal assets by the major mining companies is not all bad news, producers say

The exodus from SA coal by multinational companies will make way for new local mining powerhouses, the CEOs of SA’s largest mining companies have said.

Speaking at the Coal Industry Day on Tuesday, July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela, a listed coal company carved out of Anglo American in June, said the exit from thermal coal by major owners is a global trend...