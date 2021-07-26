Companies / Mining Amplats shoots the lights out with record results In the first six months of 2021, the Anglo American subsidiary posted a strong operational recovery to reap benefits from higher PGM prices BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) declared a record interim dividend as higher platinum group metal (PGM) prices combined with strong operational performances on mining and refining.

Amplats, which is an Anglo American subsidiary and one of the world’s leading PGM producers, declared a number of financial records for the six months to end-June, with a R46.4bn payment to shareholders in the form of a base and special dividend...