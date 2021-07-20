Companies / Mining Transnet constraints contribute to Kumba Iron Ore’s lower sales target Africa’s largest iron-ore miner has once again flagged rail constraints as its knocks a million tonnes off its full-year sales forecast BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest iron ore miner expects a near-tripling of interim profit because of sharply higher prices for the main steel ingredient and improved exports, but concerns remained about SA’s rail network.

JSE-listed Kumba Iron Ore, an Anglo American subsidiary, dropped its full-year sales guidance by one-million tonnes because of rail constraints linking its mines to Saldanha harbour and adverse weather at the start of the year...