Companies / Mining

Pan African Resources beats production guidance and pays record final dividend

The pandemic affected the group’s mining operations, but the gold miner increased activity at its surface operations

16 September 2020 - 09:56 Karl Gernetzky
Gold. Picture: REUTERS
Gold. Picture: REUTERS

Gold miner Pan African Resources has paid a record final dividend for its year to end-June, saying it had managed to beat its gold production guidance after ramping up operations at its surface operations.

The group produced 179,457oz of gold in the year to end-June, having given revised guidance of 176,000oz in May.

Covid-19 shuttered the group’s mines, however, the group said it had increased output from its surface toll treatment and low-grade surface stockpile processing initiative. That substituted production was at a lower margin than underground production.

This “demonstrated the benefit of multiple producing operations”, the group said on Wednesday, adding it had also quickly ramped up production as lockdown conditions eased.

The board has proposed a record final dividend of R312m, or 14c per share. This is up from R50m in the final comparative period, or 2.2c per share.

Headline earnings rose 93% to $44.2m (R730m) while the average gold price received rose 37% to R793,121/kg.

In morning trade, the share of Pan African Resources was up 0.95% to R5.29, having surged 144% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Back to the past is mining’s future

Three mining companies specialise in the reprocessing of tailings, extracting metals that were not extracted when the material was processed the ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Pan African aims to be debt free in 12 months as gold price soars

Miner is bringing in new projects and plans to ramp up output
Companies
2 months ago

Pan African limits production losses from Covid-19

The miner says production for 2020 is expected to fall only 5% from its March forecast because it lifted output from substituted production
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
African Rainbow Capital forced to tinker with ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mobile operator Rain boosts ARC Investments
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Investec says there are no plans to cut jobs in SA
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PPC share drops after agreeing asset sales
Companies / Industrials
5.
Paralysis at PIC killed a successful African ...
Companies

Related Articles

WATCH: How Pan African lifted its revenue

Companies / Mining

Pan African doubles profit as gold price surges

Companies / Mining

Pan African’s gold sales increase by double digits

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.