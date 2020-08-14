Companies / Mining

WATCH: Can the mining sector recover?

Mergence Corporate Solutions' Peter Major talks to Business Day TV about SA's mines

14 August 2020
Picture: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/DANIEL MIHAILESCU
Picture: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/DANIEL MIHAILESCU

Mining production declined 28.2% year on year in June, according to Stats SA data.

This follows a revised contraction of 27.6% in May. Economists believe that the industry’s recovery is likely to be bumpy, not least due to the return of load-shedding.

Business Day TV spoke to Peter Major from Mergence Corporate Solutions about the data and what lies ahead for the industry.

Mining production shrank further in June even as industry ramped up operations

Production fell 30.2% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the first — suggesting the sector will continue to drag on growth
Economy
19 hours ago

NEAL FRONEMAN: Earning the trust of our neighbours is crucial for miners

The first step towards full reconciliation within our communities is to honestly acknowledge the role of our industry in the past
Opinion
22 hours ago

Jubilee’s ship comes in

A long-ignored stock, Jubilee Metals has blazed higher in recent weeks as a clutch of projects begin to pay off
Money & Investing
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Two books map SA’s tragic journey

Only the most monumental efforts will shift the pathways history has laid down for modern SA
Opinion
3 days ago

Demand for diamonds plummets but bright spot is affluent investors

Covid-19 has forced miners to cancel or delay sales, with major diamond shows scrapped due to health and travel restrictions
Companies
1 day ago

