News Leader
WATCH: Can the mining sector recover?
Mergence Corporate Solutions’ Peter Major talks to Business Day TV about SA’s mines
14 August 2020 - 11:12
Mining production declined 28.2% year on year in June, according to Stats SA data.
This follows a revised contraction of 27.6% in May. Economists believe that the industry’s recovery is likely to be bumpy, not least due to the return of load-shedding.
Business Day TV spoke to Peter Major from Mergence Corporate Solutions about the data and what lies ahead for the industry.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.