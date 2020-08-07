Companies / Mining AngloGold CEO says categorically he quit for family reasons Kelvin Dushnisky firmly rejects speculation and reports about his decisions to leave AngloGold after just two years BL PREMIUM

Kelvin Dushnisky, the departing AngloGold Ashanti CEO, acknowledges that while there is a lot to be done in the world’s third-largest gold miner, he’s taken the company a long way down its stated strategy and brought debt under tight control.

Dushnisky, speaking from his home in Toronto, surprised the market last week when he suddenly resigned with effect from September 1, two years into the job.