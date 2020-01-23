Companies / Mining

Orion Minerals starts partnering process for Prieska project

23 January 2020 - 09:52 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO
Picture: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO

Orion Minerals, a small-cap minerals explorer listed in Australia and on the JSE, said on Thursday it had started a partnering process that may see the introduction of a strategic equity partner in its flagship Prieska copper-zinc project.

Orion plans to build a new mine and processing plant at the Prieska mine, which is about 270km southwest of Kimberley and was operated by Anglovaal Mining for two decades up to 1991.

The company said on Thursday it had received expressions of interest from third parties regarding ownership in the project. A formal process had begun, with Orion targeting the completion of a transaction by the third quarter of 2020, though there was no certainty any transaction would be completed.

“We have already held discussions with a number of parties that could bring technical, financial, corporate and strategic expertise to the table,” said CEO Errol Smart.

“Given the size of the deposit, the scale of the development opportunity and the quality of the metal concentrates, Prieska is already attracting significant interest,” Smart said.

A bankable feasibility study released in June 2019 has shown the R4bn project will be paid back within three years from the start of production.

Orion’s share price was unchanged at 24c in morning trade on Thursday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Orion’s Prieska project draws interest from other miners

Company is investigating funding options due to unsolicited approaches by interested parties
Companies
1 month ago

Orion Minerals targets $7.5m in rights issue to complete Prieska studies

The company will put the money towards completing the optimisation work of its bankable prefeasibility study
Companies
2 months ago

Safika acquires 9% stake in Prieska copper and zinc mine

SA investment group Safika Resources has spent R360m on a stake in an Australian mining company's project in the Northern Cape
Companies
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Prieska may get new lease of life

Companies / Mining

Orion Minerals sells Connors Arc project in Australia, to focus on SA mine

Companies / Mining

Orion Minerals eyes Prieska mining right in early 2019

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.