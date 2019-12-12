Picking mining’s winners
Congratulations! You backed the PGM horse this year. But what do you buy in 2020?
12 December 2019 - 05:00
2019 has been a rollercoaster ride of a year for commodities but some of this year’s forecasts have been as wrong as the gains for certain metals, and stocks, have been heady.
Coal, for example, was tipped as this year’s hot product. Instead, precious metals — in particular, palladium and rhodium — stole the show.
