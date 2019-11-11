Implats’ Zimbabwe mine said to be in talks to buy land from rival Amplats

Impala Platinum Holdings is in talks to buy land in Zimbabwe from rival Anglo American Platinum as the world’s second-biggest producer of the precious metal seeks to boost output from the southern African country, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

The purchase of the claims by the Mimosa mine, which is jointly owned by Impala and Sibanye Gold, could be finalised by the end of 2019, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the discussions are not public.

Impala and Amplats mine most of their platinum group metals in SA, which has the world’s biggest reserves of platinum. But Zimbabwe’s deposits, second only to SA’s, are shallower and therefore cheaper to mine.

Amplats’s Unki mine has two properties adjacent to Mimosa. “We are considering various options with regards to the mining of these claims,” Unki CFO Colin Chibafa said in a written response to questions. “A decision in this regard is expected soon.”

Mimosa MD Fungai Makoni confirmed that Impala was negotiating with “another entity”, but declined to give further details. “Due to contractual obligations we can’t disclose the terms and the entity at this stage until we have finalised with them,” he said in an interview.

Impala, which operates Mimosa, and Sibanye in July said they were undertaking a feasibility study at Zimbabwe’s oldest platinum mine to assess the best way to develop the remaining resource, according to GM Alex Mushonhiwa.