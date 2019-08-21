News Leader
WATCH: How carbon tax took the shine off Harmony
Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
21 August 2019 - 09:29
Harmony Gold's investment in Moab Khotsong and Hidden Valley is paying off. Strong contributions from these mines, along with lower impairments have resulted in a narrower annual loss, though the carbon tax has stolen some of that shine.
Revenue, however, jumped 32% and headline earnings grew 19%.
The miner is looking to acquire new assets in a bid to bolster growth and replenish depleting reserves.
Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s full-year results.
Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results