WATCH: How carbon tax took the shine off Harmony

Harmony Gold's investment in Moab Khotsong and Hidden Valley is paying off. Strong contributions from these mines, along with lower impairments have resulted in a narrower annual loss, though the carbon tax has stolen some of that shine.

Revenue, however, jumped 32% and headline earnings grew 19%.

The miner is looking to acquire new assets in a bid to bolster growth and replenish depleting reserves.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s full-year results.