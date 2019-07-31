Bushveld delays JSE debut to 2020 to conclude new acquisition

Bushveld Minerals, the largest vanadium producer in SA, has pushed back its debut on the Johannesburg bourse as it completes its takeover of Vanchem, a company that will help it grow to be one of the world’s most significant sources of the mineral.

Bushveld, which has a £287m (R5bn) market capitalisation according to its listing on London’s Alternative Investment Market, produced better production and earnings numbers in its second quarter to end-June than the market had expected.

Bushveld operates the Vametco mine and plant near Brits in North West and it generated 742 tons of vanadium in the quarter, which analysts at Peel Hunt said was 14% higher than their in-house forecast.

The delay in coming to Johannesburg’s bourse stemmed from the need to include the $68m Vanchem purchase in its listing documents. The Vanchem transaction will close in October 2019. Conclusion of the deal had been set for an early close at the end of July or the end of October, which the parties are now aiming for as they wrap up final conditions precedent.

Expansion plan

Bushveld will invest $45m over five years in the Vanchem assets to grow production there to 4,200 tons of vanadium a year, up from the 80 tons a month the plant is producing now.

Vanchem is based in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) and the plan is to feed it material from the yet-to-be-built Mokopane mine in the north. Bushveld is investing $20m in building the mine.

The total spend of $133m on Vanchem and developing the Mokopane mine is just 40% of what it would have cost to build a new plant and mine.

Bushveld’s production for the first half of the year was 2% higher year-on-year at 1,392 tons, keeping the company on track to deliver its forecast of 2,800 to 2,900 tons of vanadium by the end of 2019.

“Bushveld has delivered a strong quarter which included process gains which we didn’t expect until the second half of 2019. With total first-half production 7% ahead of our forecasts, Bushveld has already hit our third-quarter production forecast run rate,” the Peel Hunt analysts said in a note.

Ferrovanadium prices fell by 14% to $56.30/kg in the first half of 2019. Bushveld lowered its costs by a similar percentage to $17.40/kg. First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, essentially an operating profit number, was $48.6m, up from $42.4m a year earlier.

The strategy at Vametco is to step up production to 3,400 tons a year of vanadium during 2020 and then 4,200 tons in the future.

Giving Bushveld the confidence on securing its production targets at Vametco was the wage agreement it signed with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

“We are delighted to announce the successful completion of the wage negotiations with Amcu for the next three years, which eliminates the risks of strikes relating to wage negotiations and highlights the ongoing cooperative relationship with our workforce and Amcu,” said CEO Fortune Mojapelo.

Bushveld intends becoming a primary producer of 10,000 tons a year of vanadium, the world’s largest, Mojapelo has said.