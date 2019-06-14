WATCH: What lies ahead for SA’s embattled gold miners

Companies / Mining

Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots talks to Business Day TV about the chances of a recovery in the mining sector

14 June 2019 - 08:56 Business Day TV
Gold. Picture: REUTERS
Gold production in April fell by almost 19.7% year on year, data from Stats SA showed on Thursday.

The sector has been hard hit in recent months by strikes at gold mines led by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

Business Day TV sat down with Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots to find out if the sector is poised for recovery.

