Independent expert to work on new safety standards for tailings dams

London — A Swiss environmental expert will make a fact-finding trip this week to the site of the Vale dam disaster in Brazil to start work on setting new dam safety standards for miners.

The safety of dams used to store mining waste, known as tailings, gained prominence after the collapse of Vale’s dam at Brumadinho, Brazil, in January. It killed about 250 people and was the second Vale tailings dam collapse in Brazil in less than four years.

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) said in March it was working on new standards with the UN Environment Programme and ethical investors’ body the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Mining firms also say they are addressing the issue. BHP has set up a tailings task force after a dam owned by its Samarco venture with Vale burst in 2015.

Bruno Oberle, a former Swiss minister who worked for Switzerland’s environment agency, said the ICMM had picked someone outside the industry to oversee the initiative. “The major difference between this and previous reviews is its independence,” he said, adding that he was appointed to chair the review with the backing of the ICMM, the UN Environment Programme and PRI.

He said the issue required a broad approach, with thousands of dams across the world and no comprehensive database.

Oberle said he would draw on information from the biggest miners, which have started publishing information about their dams in response to calls from ethical investors.