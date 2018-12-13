Orion eyes tie-up with Vedanta smelter

India’s diversified miner Vedanta Resources, which operates the Gamsberg mine to the west where it has plans to lift annual production to 600,000 tons of zinc, wants to build an $800m smelter, processing not only Gamsberg concentrate but that from its Skorpion mine in Namibia.

The smelter could take a long time to build as Vedanta would need to come up with a solution to power it given the shortage of electricity in SA and the environmental sensitivities in the Northern Cape. This smelter could play an important role for other zinc operators in the Northern Cape.

“SA doesn’t have a zinc smelter, so when we look to sell our concentrate we have to go outside the country. If we could ship it a few hundred kilometres and not put it on a ship and compete on the market it would be first prize for us. There’s definitely room for synergies,” Shamu said.

Based on the metallurgical test work on the Prieska deposit and the past quality of the zinc and copper concentrates with its low levels of contaminants not only made it sought after by offshore smelters, but “would work well” with the concentrate coming from Vedanta, he said.

Once the Prieska mine had been restarted, there were other deposits nearby and further afield that were attracting Orion’s attention and there were hopes of replicating Prieska, which was in the top 30 of global volcanic massive sulphides, the name given to the type of deposit Orion is targeting, Shamu said.

There is a 41-million ton tailings dump rich in pyrites, which would lend itself to making fertiliser, but this would be a long time in the future, he said.

