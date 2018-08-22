Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: What pushed Harmony into the red

22 August 2018 - 08:56 Business Day TV
Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Harmony released its full-year results on Tuesday, reporting a 43% slump in earnings due to more than R5bn worth of impairments at its local mines, a spike in mine deaths and losses relating to dollar-denominated debt.

The company, however, expects its undeveloped 50%-owned Wafi-Golpu copper and gold deposit in Papua New Guinea to turn the company's financial fortunes around in the future.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp spoke to Business Day TV about the results and also provided some detail behind the numbers.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp talks to Business Day TV about the results and also provides some detail behind the numbers

More than R5bn in SA impairments push Harmony deep into the red

The miner will close mines in SA in the next five years if the rand gold price does not rise, and is counting heavily on its undeveloped, 50%-owned ...
Companies
1 day ago

Two stars keep Harmony hopeful

Hidden Valley and Moab Khotsong investments have already helped reduce all-in sustaining costs for the year to end-June, says miner
Companies
2 days ago

AngloGold CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan exits on a high note with return to profit

Revenue dipped in the first half of a busy year, but falling costs boosted earnings, while cash outflow slowed markedly, and the miner cut debt by 17%
Companies
2 days ago

Gold Fields investors want blood

Holland's head on block over South Deep restructuring
Business
3 days ago

Hedging helps Harmony weather the forex storm

The chance of it grabbing the first opportunity to do so again is highly likely
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff International suspends two former ...
Companies
2.
Eskom has secured R48.8bn in funding, but hasn’t ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Yebo yes to BEE shares: RMB helps structure ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Shoprite reports its first earnings drop in 20 ...
Companies / Property
5.
Speaker authorises summons on Steinhoff former ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.