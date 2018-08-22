WATCH: What pushed Harmony into the red

Harmony released its full-year results on Tuesday, reporting a 43% slump in earnings due to more than R5bn worth of impairments at its local mines, a spike in mine deaths and losses relating to dollar-denominated debt.

The company, however, expects its undeveloped 50%-owned Wafi-Golpu copper and gold deposit in Papua New Guinea to turn the company's financial fortunes around in the future.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp spoke to Business Day TV about the results and also provided some detail behind the numbers.