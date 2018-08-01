Competition Commission wants more time to review Glencore-Chevron deal

The Competition Commission has asked for more time to review a proposed deal in which a black-investor group backed by Glencore would buy Chevron’s assets in Southern Africa.

The Competition Tribunal will hear an extension application from the commission on Wednesday relating to the deal involving Off The Shelf Investments Fifty Six and Chevron SA, the regulator said in an e-mailed statement. The extension application has been opposed by the merging parties, the tribunal said.

Glencore is supporting black-investor group Off The Shelf Investments as a technical and financial partner, it said previously. Off The Shelf’s investors own the other 25% of the Southern African business that Chevron doesn’t. The assets include a 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Cape Town and more than 800 petrol stations in SA and Botswana.

Bloomberg