WATCH: What Vedanta plans to do in the Northern Cape

Vedanta Zinc International plans to spend $800m to build a zinc refinery in the Northern Cape.

Feasibility studies have been launched and it would be the country's first zinc smelter since Exxaro closed its unprofitable plant in 2011.

But how rosy are conditions, with the country’s Mining Charter still not been finalised and the recent release of disappointing mining and manufacturing data?

Vedanta Zinc International CEO Deshnee Naidoo spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s plans.