WATCH: Harmony reaps the rewards of its low-cost assets

Harmony reported a strong operational performance for the first half. It announced a 49% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS), a 6% increase in production in SA and a 2% decline in costs across the group.

Business Day reported that Harmony had reiterated it was on track for full-year production of 1.1-million ounces of gold for the year to end-June, the first step on its way to a target of 1.5-million ounces in a couple of years.

CEO Peter Steenkamp spoke to Business Day TV’s Bronwyn Seaborne about the company’s results.