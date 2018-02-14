News Leader
WATCH: Harmony reaps the rewards of its low-cost assets
14 February 2018 - 08:05
Harmony reported a strong operational performance for the first half. It announced a 49% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS), a 6% increase in production in SA and a 2% decline in costs across the group.
Business Day reported that Harmony had reiterated it was on track for full-year production of 1.1-million ounces of gold for the year to end-June, the first step on its way to a target of 1.5-million ounces in a couple of years.
CEO Peter Steenkamp spoke to Business Day TV’s Bronwyn Seaborne about the company’s results.
CEO Peter Steenkamp talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
