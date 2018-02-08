Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Can the mining industry find its way?

08 February 2018 - 09:50 Business Day TV
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has a warning for the mining industry — the industry risks death if it carries on with old ways.

He was speaking to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam. Froneman said if the gold mining industry did things the same way they had been done in the past, the it faced the prospect of dying in a relatively short space of time.

He said it would not be sustainable if the government continued to implement policies that were not constructive and were not conducive to investor confidence, if the unions continued to make unrealistic demands, and if the mining industry was expected to do what government should have done for communities.

 

 

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about the embattled mining industry

HILARY JOFFE: Radebe’s sidelining of Zwane at Mining Indaba a sign of better things to come

Jeff Radebe’s pre-indaba intervention was read as a clear message: ‘Don’t worry about Zwane, new people are in charge’
Opinion
5 hours ago

New construction sector code could replay the Mining Charter debacle

Radical last-minute changes could have unintended effects on built environment professionals and companies, writes Deon Oberholzer
Opinion
5 hours ago

Why prospects for coal are looking up

With SA unable to afford nuclear energy coal is back on map, says Chamber of Mines
Companies
5 hours ago

Where to now for the MDC?

Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC’s mantra used to be ‘Mugabe must go’. But the slogan has lost its relevance, and the alliance has ...
Features
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC chief apologises over R5bn Eskom loan
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
M&M’s maker Mars breaks ties with industry group ...
Companies
4.
A smoother Investec emerges, as ‘bloke from ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Limpopo’s coal-fired power station gets green ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.