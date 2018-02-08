WATCH: Can the mining industry find its way?

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has a warning for the mining industry — the industry risks death if it carries on with old ways.

He was speaking to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam. Froneman said if the gold mining industry did things the same way they had been done in the past, the it faced the prospect of dying in a relatively short space of time.

He said it would not be sustainable if the government continued to implement policies that were not constructive and were not conducive to investor confidence, if the unions continued to make unrealistic demands, and if the mining industry was expected to do what government should have done for communities.