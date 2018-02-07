Companies / Mining

One miner dies at Sibanye’s Kloof mine in Gauteng

The accident was attributed to seismic activity, and one miner is still trapped underground

07 February 2018 - 13:30 Naledi Shange
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A mine worker has died at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof operation in Gauteng‚ the Department of Mineral Resources said on Wednesday.

Through its Twitter account‚ the department said it had received an accident notification from the mine’s Ikamva Shaft. The accident was attributed to seismic activity.

The department said two workers had been trapped underground and department inspectors had been deployed to the site to assist with the rescue operation.

"One of the employees has been recovered and unfortunately declared deceased by paramedics. The search and rescue continues for the second employee‚" the department tweeted.

This was the second incident in February at a Sibanye mine. Last week‚ about 950 employees were stranded underground at one of its mines in the Free State.

Congolese mines minister mum on whether controversial new code has been made law

Martin Kabwelulu has declined to say whether President Joseph Kabila has signed the code, which mining companies oppose for its increased taxes and ...
World
5 hours ago

Media has claws out for mining industry

While in decline, the industry still remains important to SA and should not be subjected to biased reporting, write Justine Limpitlaw and Daniel ...
Opinion
8 hours ago

Beatrix miners rescued after Eskom restores power

Power was restored to the Beatrix gold mine owned by Sibanye-Stillwater early on Friday morning
Companies
5 days ago

At least 950 miners trapped underground at Beatrix gold mine

About 40 workers have been brought back to the surface at the Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine in the Free State, union Amcu says
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Market welcomes Investec’s new CEOs
Companies / Financial Services
2.
How Sasol plans to focus on empowerment
Companies / Energy
3.
Investec’s Stephen Koseff to step down to make ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Viceroy not backing down on Capitec report
Companies / Financial Services
5.
A smoother Investec emerges, as ‘bloke from ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.