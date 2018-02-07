A mine worker has died at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof operation in Gauteng‚ the Department of Mineral Resources said on Wednesday.

Through its Twitter account‚ the department said it had received an accident notification from the mine’s Ikamva Shaft. The accident was attributed to seismic activity.

The department said two workers had been trapped underground and department inspectors had been deployed to the site to assist with the rescue operation.

"One of the employees has been recovered and unfortunately declared deceased by paramedics. The search and rescue continues for the second employee‚" the department tweeted.

This was the second incident in February at a Sibanye mine. Last week‚ about 950 employees were stranded underground at one of its mines in the Free State.