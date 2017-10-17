De Beers has a rough time at eighth diamond sale

De Beers reported sharply lower revenue in its eighth sales event of the year, cutting back the size of its offering because of reduced demand as a result of religious holidays in India and Israel, two major rough diamond buying countries.

De Beers reported revenue of $370m for the eighth of ten annual sales, down from the $494m it realised at the same period a year earlier and well below the $507m recorded in its seventh sale this year.

"De Beers offered fewer rough diamonds for sale in Cycle 8, reflecting the concurrent timing this year of the sight sale with the closure of polishing factories in India and Israel for the observance of religious holidays," said De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver.

"Sales were in line with expectations, at what is a seasonally slower time for rough diamond demand," he said.

De Beers collects all the diamonds it mines in Botswana, SA, Namibia and Canada in Gaborone, Botswana, where it sorts and aggregates rough diamonds and makes up parcels of diamonds for 80 handpicked clients called sight holders.

De Beers also auctions rough diamonds.

De Beers has realised $4.384bn in rough diamond sales so far this year, compared with $4.689bn for the same period a year earlier.

De Beers is 85% owned by Anglo American and 15% by the Botswana government. It is the largest producer of rough diamonds by value.