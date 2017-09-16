Miners moving to higher risk countries may not be worth it

Last month, US miner Freeport-McMoRan agreed to cede control of its Indonesian unit after years of wrangling so that it could keep operating its giant Grasberg copper and gold mine.

Even top-ranked mining regions are jumping on the bandwagon. Gold miners in Western Australia were hit this month with a royalty hike aimed at repairing the state’s finances.

As big, rich deposits of metals get mined out and new ones become harder to find, miners are being forced to widen their search for new mother lodes into regions with higher perceived risks. These risks can range from basic physical security for employees to corruption, security of tenure over projects and tax stability.

Some miners, such as Africa-focused gold miner Randgold Resources, have made big profits in higher-risk jurisdictions. But for others, the potential dangers are not worth it. "We concluded many, many years ago that mining is hard enough and you only make life more complicated when you go into jurisdictions where there are a lot of geopolitical concerns," said Sean Boyd, CEO of Agnico Eagle Mines, a gold miner with operations in Canada, Finland and Mexico.

Agnico, which is expanding one mine and building a second in the Canadian Arctic to increase production by a quarter by 2020, has more than doubled its share price in the past two-and-a-half years as peers’ output stalls or shrinks. In the same period, stock of Eldorado, which derives nearly half of its net asset value from its Greek interests, fell by two thirds.

Some recent mergers and acquisitions show a flight to safety, including Eldorado Gold’s C$590m ($484m) acquisition in July of Integra Gold Corp, which owns a project in the Canadian province of Quebec.