Chamber of Mines suspends urgent interdict against Mining Charter

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has given a written undertaking that the charter will not be implemented ahead of a judgment in the review process

13 September 2017 - 17:21 Allan Seccombe
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS

After reaching an agreement with Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, the Chamber of Mines said it had agreed not to urgently interdict the suspended third iteration of the Mining Charter, and instead wait for the judicial review set down in December.

The urgent interdict was due to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday and Friday, but the parties have agreed to wait for the review by a full bench of judges, after Zwane gave a written undertaking that the charter would not be implemented ahead of a judgment in that review process.

In order to avoid the confusion Zwane created during a speech to delegates at the Africa Down Under mining conference in Australia last week, in which he said the charter was law, the agreement his lawyers struck with the chamber noted that the minister would refer to the review of the charter and its suspension in all public utterances about the document.

