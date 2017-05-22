Seriti Resources said to be among bidders for Anglo American’s New Largo

Anglo American has received bids for its New Largo project in SA, as the company continues efforts to exit operations in the country that supply coal to local power plants, according to two people familiar with the process.

Seriti Resources, which agreed to buy thermal coal mines from Anglo American for about R2.3bn in April, is among the bidders for New Largo, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks were private.

MTN chairperson Phuthuma Nhleko’s Pembani also bid, as did Sipho Maseko and Jabu Mabuza, the CEO and chairperson of Telkom, the people said.

The bids are in the range of about R1bn rand, according to one of the people. The new owners will need to make a significant investment to develop the mine, the other person said, without being more specific.

The sale of New Largo would help complete Anglo’s exit from operations that provide coal to Eskom, although the companies have yet to sign a supply agreement for the project.

The miner announced a sweeping asset-sale programme in February 2016 following a plunge in commodity prices, and outlined plans to focus on diamonds, platinum and copper. It has since scaled back some divestment plans after prices rebounded.

Anglo American continues to progress the potential sale of its interests in the New Largo project, the company said in an e-mailed response to questions. It declined to comment on specific bidders, citing confidentiality restraints.

New Largo is located in eastern Mpumalanga, near Eskom’s Kusile power plant, which will be the utility’s biggest at 4,800MW once it is completed.

Anglo considered selling New Largo together with the mines bought by Seriti, which supply Eskom, but separated the project in an attempt to get a better price, according to one of the people.

The sale process is expected to take another three to four months, one of the people said.

Bloomberg