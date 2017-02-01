Disposal of Optimum’s RBCT stake speculative

Teke said RBCT did not interfere in its shareholders’ business but if there was a change in shareholding that complied with the shareholders’ agreement, it would have to be put to the board for approval. The next shareholder meeting will be held in May.

Optimum has a 7.6% stake in the terminal, allowing for export of 6-million tonnes a year.

The terminal handled 72.57-million tonnes of export coal in the 2016 year to December, which is 2% lower than in 2015 (75.4-million tonnes), but it accelerated its rate to an annualised 82.98-million tonnes in the fourth quarter.

Exports using the Quattro allocation for junior miners were considerably down, said CEO Alan Waller. The terminal achieved a peak of 8.03-million tonnes in November, which if annualised, is equivalent to 96-million tonnes of exports, which is at capacity for the terminal.

The lower annual rate reflected reduced deliveries of coal from producers and the acceleration towards the end of the year coincided with an increase in coal prices.

Coal export prices fetch about $86 a tonne, about double the price of a year ago.

Waller said RBCT was targeting 77-million tonnes of exports in 2017, aligned to Transnet Freight Rail’s goal of transporting 81-million tonnes by rail. "We would like to do more but that is a realistic target."

Transnet Freight Rail delivered 72.6-million tonnes of coal by rail in the 12 months to December, down from 73.9-million tonnes in the same period in 2015, with an average of 25 trains a day, compared with 26 trains in 2015.

Average stockpiles at the port last year were 3.7-million tonnes compared with 4.7-million tonnes in 2015.

The terminal had been served by about 9,000 trains and 900 vessels last year, with more smaller vessels being used in line with global freight trends, Waller said.

In 2016, the terminal started investing in upgrading ship-loaders and replacing the original stacker-reclaimers. The project will be completed in 2018 and is on schedule and within budget.

Teke will step down as chairman this year to become a nonexecutive director and will be replaced by former CEO Nosipho Siwisa-Damasane.

Waller said RBCT had cut back on its water consumption as a result of the drought, reducing the use of rain guns and sprinkler systems, but without affecting its dust emission limits. It has finally received its water-use licence, after waiting for several years.

It also had an abstraction permit allowing it to source about a third of its water needs from groundwater resources, but it had been using water from rainwater collection dams and had not needed to extract from groundwater resources yet, Waller said.