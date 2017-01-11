Companies / Mining

Impala chrome-extraction venture up for sale

11 January 2017 - 16:47 PM Tanisha Heiberg
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Impala Platinum says it plans to sell its chrome business to focus on core business.

Implats called for offers for its 65% interest in Impala Chrome.

"We are only potentially selling our interest in a chrome-extraction venture at Impala Rustenburg," spokesman Johan Theron said, referring to the company’s North West mine.

The proposed sale would take place in a single transaction through a competitive tender process, Implats said.

"We have also prioritised local business entities to try and further integrate our business activity with local communities around the Rustenburg operation," Theron said.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
‘Eskom lays claim to nuclear buying’
Companies / Energy
2.
Analysts question wisdom of Sibanye offer for US ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Ford at odds with investigators over Kugas
Companies
4.
Department of Trade and Industry still mulling ...
Companies
5.
SA’s waste ‘could boost GDP by 0.5%’
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Tharisa pays maiden dividend as profit more than doubles
Companies / Mining

Platinums drag JSE down
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.