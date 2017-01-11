Impala chrome-extraction venture up for sale

Picture: ISTOCK
Impala Platinum says it plans to sell its chrome business to focus on core business.
Implats called for offers for its 65% interest in Impala Chrome.
"We are only potentially selling our interest in a chrome-extraction venture at Impala Rustenburg," spokesman Johan Theron said, referring to the company’s North West mine.
The proposed sale would take place in a single transaction through a competitive tender process, Implats said.
"We have also prioritised local business entities to try and further integrate our business activity with local communities around the Rustenburg operation," Theron said.
Reuters
