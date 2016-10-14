Kumba hails rights award as victory for institutions

Kumba Iron Ore’s success in obtaining full rights to the Sishen iron ore mine following an eight-year legal battle has been hailed by the company and its parent Anglo American as a sign that SA’s institutions do work to fight corruption, if businesses use them constructively.

This comes after the Department of Mineral Resources granted the contested 21.4% in the Sishen mine to Kumba, which already owned the rest of the Sishen right, following a 2013 Constitutional Court ruling in Kumba’s favour.

The conditions placed on the granting of the stake will cost the Anglo American subsidiary about R100m to fulfil, and although these were agreed in talks between Kumba and the department within months of the court ruling, Kumba ultimately had to launch an internal appeal process in terms of the mining legislation to obtain Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s signature on the award.

Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani said on Thursday the granting of the share to Kumba was a positive outcome, even though it had taken longer than Anglo would have liked.

"It shows that institutions work if we back them," he said.

Cutifani said Anglo would do everything it could to back institutions and use them in the appropriate way. "That is the only way we can fight corruption, is to use institutions constructively.

Cutifani added his voice to the CEOs who have come out in support of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan following the summons by the Hawks, saying the summons was not in the national interest and Gordhan was critical to the business-government initiative because he had the trust of business.

Kumba CE Themba Mkhwanazi said while operationally nothing had changed at Kumba’s flagship Sishen mine, the consequences of the award were far reaching for the mining industry. "We draw a lot of confidence from the fact that we knew we had done the right things and followed an extremely long and rigorous process in the courts and the Constitutional Court and stuck to our guns.

"We never relented to any pressure and so what we take from this is, if you are confident you have done all the right things, you’ve just got to go through the process," he said.