CSG Holdings slips into a loss amid security problems

Facilities management, security and staffing group CSG Holdings slipped into a loss in the six months to end-September, reporting an underperformance of its security companies 7Arrows and Revert Risk Management.

The owner of Hi-Tech Security reported a loss per share of 5.27c, from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 9.19c previously, amid a 13% slump in revenue to R988m.

The group said pressure on consumer spending and rising fuel costs had a significant impact on the security sector, which contributes 24% of its revenue.

A review of the operating performance of the businesses revealed the underperformance of 7Arrows and Revert was worse than anticipated, with the company immediately moving to consolidate the businesses. This led to added retrenchment costs.

Hi-Tech’s performance was slightly weaker year-on-year, while Safety Adherence Technology performed better, it said.

Revenue at the group’s staffing division fell 15% to R413.62m, but contributed R16.5m in operating profit during the period. That division, which contributes 42% of the group’s revenue, had experienced reduced demand for temporary employees due to SA’s weak economy, as well as smaller annual maintenance shutdowns by major clients.

The group’s facilities division — which contributed 34% of revenue — saw a 19% decline in revenue to R332.55m, amid the loss of significant contracts. The division, however, contributed R17.4m to operating profit.

The group reported an operating loss for the year of R16.68m, from a profit of R71.2m previously.

CSG’s share price was unchanged at 35c on Friday afternoon, having fallen 69.03% so far in 2019.

