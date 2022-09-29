Digital transformation: SA businesses need to adapt or cease to exist

In the past few years, finance leaders in SA have been faced with unprecedented challenges in their response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

As businesses look ahead to the next “new normal”, a fresh set of challenges have emerged as CFOs and leaders respond to inflationary pressures, climbing energy prices, strained supply and the threat of a looming downturn.

In a recent Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Kolleno, host Alishia Seckam spoke to SA business leaders on how CFOs and executives are responding to uncertainty and positioning themselves for growth through automation and digitalisation.

Seckam asked Rowan de Klerk, The Financial Directors and CFO Centre CEO, what obstacles CFOs encounter with digital transformation in the SA business climate.

De Klerk compared SA to a boat in the ocean, saying the country is a smaller vessel compared to global players. “SA needs to watch what is happening globally so we can reinvent ourselves.”

Bongi Ngoma, head of audit at the Auditor-General of SA, said the cost of doing business is increasing, making the role of the CFO more difficult. Pre-Covid decisions were tricky, but the addition of real estate pressures and hybrid work models have made it more challenging.

Sipha Ndawonde, who leads Africa operations at Kolleno, said digital transformation meant looking at a business strategically. “You are trying to ensure the repetitive actions taking place in the organisation are helping you enforce the strategy you’ve decided on.”

Ndawonde said it was all about having the right information to respond accurately and that digital transformation helped one do one's job more efficiently.