4IR tech is a game-changer in recycling and reforestation

Re-use and reintroduction are strategies that can negate the negative effects of climate change. Recycling and reforestation are important ways in which the warming effects of greenhouse gas emissions can be lessened.

Two major challenges in economic recycling, however, are the cost and effort required to physically collect waste and sort it into categories of materials such as plastics, metal and paper.

Efficient recycling requires sorted materials for processing. In addition, without appropriate tracking, the process is opaque, difficult to measure and hard to report.

Now, fourth industrial revolution technology (4IR tech) such as blockchain and innovative trackability can help. These technologies will be the focus of an informative University of Johannesburg (UJ) Cloudebate on July 13 at 6pm.

New 4IR tech for tracking and tracing benefits recycling

In 2021, BASF, the world’s largest chemical company, introduced a pilot project in Canada that uses advanced 4IR tech to “improve circular economy and traceability of recycled plastics”. The company’s new reciChain technology helps with sorting, traceability and transparency in the process.

According to the European parliament, the circular economy is “a model of production and consumption which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible”.

In this way, the life cycle of products is extended. Implementing this model provides the most appropriate way to alleviate climate change through economical recycling.

BASF’s reciChain platform aims to move the economy from a linear to a circular one by combining the power of blockchain with a digital badge and loop count tech that enables secure sharing of data among market participants. It also improves the sorting, tracing and monitoring of plastics throughout the value chain.

“The result is a more competitive circular supply chain rather than a linear one, extending the life cycle of plastics.

“Due to the increased transparency reciChain provides, it can offer better assurance to brand owners of the validity of the certificates they purchase from recyclers and converters.”

This example shows that one of the solutions for effective and efficient recycling of plastics is to use technology to increase the value of recycling for all participants in the economy. When it pays to recycle, through efficiencies and transparency enhanced by 4IR tech, it becomes an integral part of economic activity.