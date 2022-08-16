UJ is SA's first university to use blockchain to safeguard certificates against fraud

For students who gain their qualifications legitimately — who attend lectures, write assignments and sit for exams, often for several years — the certificates they receive at the end of their studies are proof of effort spent and knowledge gained. These certificates open doors to further study and employment. They’re signifiers of success.

But the value of tertiary certificates makes them vulnerable to fraud. For years, online degree and diploma mills have capitalised on this need, producing illegitimate certificates that falsely claim to be from almost any international university for a fee.

In SA, scarce employment opportunities have made this a pervasive problem, and even some prominent public figures have been caught lying about their qualifications.

Fortunately, both universities and employers are aware of this issue, and new innovations have increasingly made it more difficult to duplicate or falsify certificates.

Recently, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has taken its efforts even further. It is now the first SA tertiary institution to use blockchain technology as an additional security measure to protect its certificates against alteration or falsification.

Increasingly digital, increasingly valid

“UJ first identified the need to improve the security features on its certificates more than 10 years ago,” says Tinus van Zyl, senior director of Central Academic Administration at UJ.

“We started making it harder to duplicate our physical paper-based certificates by using a variety of technologies, some of which are used on banknotes. Then, in 2019, we became the first university in SA to issue digital certificates.”

The need for digital certificates has grown exponentially in recent years. Graduates increasingly want to be able to share qualifications electronically with potential employers who, in turn, need to be able to validate these certificates quickly, easily and affordably.