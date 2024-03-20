APPLIANCES
Defy launches solar-powered, off-grid refrigerator and freezer
20 March 2024 - 05:00
Leading appliance manufacturer Defy has launched a fridge and freezer that are designed to function completely off-grid, aiding consumers to mitigate the effects of load-shedding.
A study by Debt Rescue in 2022 showed that 93% of South Africans have had to throw away refrigerated food which was spoilt during load-shedding and 38% had go replace their refrigerators due to damage caused by daily power outages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.