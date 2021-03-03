Companies / Industrials CONSTRUCTION State infrastructure work is starting to roll in, says WBHO CEO Wolfgang Neff says there is also a lot of tender activity in the mining sector as well as for renewable projects BL PREMIUM

Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon (WBHO), one of a handful of construction companies still listed on the JSE, says its long wait for large building projects in SA looks to be over as it gave an optimistic 2021 outlook.

“It has taken time but we are finally seeing a turnaround in the availability of infrastructure work. We have seen a marked improvement in roads and civil work,” CEO Wolfgang Neff said...