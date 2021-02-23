Companies / Industrials Aveng enjoys first interim headline profit since 2014 One of the few infrastructure firms left standing, it saw a R314m improvement in headline earnings end-December 2020 BL PREMIUM

Infrastructure and resources group Aveng has swung into an interim headline profit for the first time since 2014, largely due to state support and a resilient market in Australia, and is upbeat about its ability to win new contracts after years of intense focus on its core businesses.

Aveng is among a few infrastructure companies left standing after an industry-wide slump led to the collapse of peers such as Group Five and Basil Read, thanks to its geographic diversification and sharper focus on providing services to mines...