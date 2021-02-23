Aveng enjoys first interim headline profit since 2014
One of the few infrastructure firms left standing, it saw a R314m improvement in headline earnings end-December 2020
23 February 2021 - 08:13
UPDATED 23 February 2021 - 13:52
Infrastructure and resources group Aveng has swung into an interim headline profit for the first time since 2014, largely due to state support and a resilient market in Australia, and is upbeat about its ability to win new contracts after years of intense focus on its core businesses.
Aveng is among a few infrastructure companies left standing after an industry-wide slump led to the collapse of peers such as Group Five and Basil Read, thanks to its geographic diversification and sharper focus on providing services to mines...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now