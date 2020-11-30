Companies / Industrials Comair to start flying again with a change of captain Glenn Orsmond, a former joint-CEO with Wrenelle Stander before the group ditched that model in 2019, is the new CEO BL PREMIUM

Comair’s CEO resigned on Monday, seven months into the job and on the eve of the company’s return to the aviation industry after emerging out of business rescue.

Wrenelle Stander took over in March when the Covid-19 pandemic coincided with a weakening operational performance, forcing the airline to file a form of bankruptcy protection that allowed it to delay creditor claims against it or its assets...