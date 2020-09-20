Union puts spoke in wheel of Comair business rescue plan
20 September 2020 - 19:20
Comair’s business rescue plan, adopted by a majority of shareholders and creditors on Friday, appears dead in the water with a big union opposing the proposals to ostensibly amend the terms and conditions of employment of its members.
While most of the shareholders and creditors voted to adopt the plan, it will require support from the unions among a long list of conditions, before coming into force. This means Comair, which operates low-cost airline Kulula and British Airways in SA, is facing potential liquidation which could result in 2,200 employees losing their jobs.
